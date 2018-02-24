Benny Hinn admits he’s guilty of taking the prosperity preaching too far outside what the bible teaches

Popular televangelist Benny Hinn has admitted t taking the prosperity gospel too far, outside of what the bible really teaches.

His confession comes in the wake of the death of renowned evangelist Billy Graham who died on Feb 21 at the age of 99. Hinn, who has often been criticized for his endorsement of the prosperity gospel, said on Wednesday in a stunning confession on Facebook Live that sometimes he has taken the prosperity gospel too far.

While reflecting on Graham’s death with a ministry collegue on Facebook, Hinn, 65 said: “We get attacked for preaching prosperity, well it’s in the Bible, but I think some have gone to the extreme with it sadly, and it’s not God’s word what is taught and I think I’m as guilty as others. Sometimes you go a little farther than you really need to go and then God brings you back to normality and reality.”

He explained, “When I was younger I was influenced by the preachers who taught whatever they taught. But as I’ve lived longer, I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute, you know this doesn’t fit totally with the Bible and it doesn’t fit with the reality.’ So what is prosperity? No lack. I’ve said this before.”

Hinn said, “Did Elijah the prophet have a car? No. Did not even have a bicycle. He had no lack … Did Jesus drive a car or live in a mansion? No. He had no lack. How about the apostles? None lacked among them. Today, the idea is abundance and palatial homes and cars and bank accounts. The focus is wrong … It’s so wrong.”

Hinn went on to say that he no longer flies private jets, and dispelled rumors that he is worth $40 million.

“We all sadly make the mistake of thinking that, ‘Well this is what God wants,’ and God says ‘No, that’s not what I want.’ It’s time to live biblically. You know it all comes down to one thing. Do we love Jesus, yes or no? If we love Jesus then it’s all about Jesus. If we don’t love Jesus then it’s about other things.”

