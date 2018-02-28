Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu & wife reportedly spotted in Ghana

Biafra fighter and leader of the now outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and his wife, Uhechi, are reportedly residing in Ghana now.

According to the Cable, Nnamdi Kanu who was last seen after a military raid of his home in Abia state last September, was reportedly ferried to the Niger Delta creeks by militants during the raid from where he found his way to Ghana by sea.

The Cable says Nnamdi Kanu is regularly seen at Kenzo Bar and IBG saloon in Accra, disguised in face cap and usually in company of his wife, Uchechi. He is said to live at an area called Cantonment, also in Accra, at an estate called “Arabella”.

Nnamdi Kanu regularly patronises suya joints in remote parts of the city, according to the sources.

Recall that sometime last year an Igbo Lady who resides in Ghana had claimed that she saw the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu disguising in Ghana.

She claimed she saw him at Eddys Pizza in Ghana and spoke to him at first, but then he refused to respond to her, not until she spoke Igbo and he responded.

Then, she stated that she regretted not taking pictures, as he refused to speak to her, not until she spoke Igbo.

Source – The Cable