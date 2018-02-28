Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: BAMBAM’S CHURCH MEMBER SPEAKS

Several reactions from social media have continued to trail the s*x episode of Big brother Naija housemates, Teddy A and Bambam.

Teddy A who initially said he had respect for Bambam and would not have s*x with her in the house was caught in the act on Tuesday.

The viral video since yesterday has been trending with reactions from various Nigerians and celebrities.

A church member of Bambam identified as Stephanie Amaty has just reacted to the video condemning Bambam for disgracing her family.

The church member disclosed that Bambam’s father who is a church elder is disappointed in her. She also disclosed that Bambam is a choir member in the church parish.

On her Twitter page, she wrote, “I’m personally disappointed in Bamike ‘bambam’ she’s a choir member in my parish!! #BamTeddy

“Her dad is a church elder, how will her family feel… How they really suffered on her… Reason for naming her #Bamike (God take care of her for me)”

