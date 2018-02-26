Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: CEE C, LOLU, LEO, IFU ENNADA, AHNEEKA AND ANGEL HAVE BEEN NOMINATED FOR EVICTION

The Big Brother Naija live nomination show just ended and the housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.
This season, the housemates are playing in pairs so each pair had to nominate two pairs for possible eviction.

Here’s how the housemates voted:

Tobi and ALex – Bambam/RiCo & Angel/Ahneeka

Angel and Ahneeka– Miracle/Anto & Leo/Ifu

BamCo – Cee C/Lolu & Leo/Ifu ennada

Leo and Ifu ennada – Miracle/Anto & Bambam/Rico

TeddyA and Nina– Leo/Ifu Ennada &Angel/Ahneeka

Cee C and Lolu – Angel/Ahneeka & Leo/Ifu ennada

Miracle and Anto– Angel/Ifu & Bambam/Rico

The nomination result is as follows:

Bambam and Rico (3)
Cee C and Lolu (1)
Angel and Ahneeka (3)
Leo and Ifu (5)
Miracle and Anto (1)
Tobi and Alex (0)
Teddy A and Nina (0)

As Head of House, Tobi got the difficult task of saving one pair. He saved the pair of BamBam and Rico and replaced with CeeC and Lolu.

The housemates finally nominated for eviction are: Cee C/lolu , Angel/Ahneeka and Leo/Ifu. Which pair will be saved?

