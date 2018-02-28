BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: DON JAZZY REACTS TO BAMTEDDY’S LOVE MAKING

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has reacted to the s*x video of Big brother Naija housemates BamBam and Teddy A making rounds on social media.

The Big Brother Naija housemates were caught on Tuesday morning on camera having s*x in the toilet .



The video stirred up reactions online as Teddy A had earlier bragged about not having s*x in the house.

Don Jazzy, reacting to the trending video on his social media page urged Nigerians to stop judging the housemates as they are adults.

Here is what he said “I’m not even judging. Last last body is not fire wood o. U never use toilet before Cast the first stone.”

