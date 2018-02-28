Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: DON JAZZY REACTS TO BAMTEDDY’S LOVE MAKING

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has reacted to the s*x video of Big brother Naija housemates BamBam and Teddy A making rounds on social media.

The Big Brother Naija housemates were caught on Tuesday morning on camera having s*x in the toilet .

The video stirred up reactions online as Teddy A had earlier bragged about not having s*x in the house.

Don Jazzy, reacting to the trending video on his social media page urged Nigerians to stop judging the housemates as they are adults.

Here is what he said “I’m not even judging. Last last body is not fire wood o. U never use toilet before Cast the first stone.”

The post BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: DON JAZZY REACTS TO BAMTEDDY’S LOVE MAKING appeared first on Olori Supergal.


Tags

You may also like

Former Miss Bum Bum Winner Boards A Private Jet In Her Underwear. (Photos)

‘I Like My Tops & My Men Oversized’ – Toke Makinwa

Popstar Wizkid Reveals his Biggest Plan of the Year, & It will Shock you

#BBNaija Tobi Reveals How Much He Earns Annually

Tiwa Savage Features In Vogue Magazine’s 10 World Most Stylish Celebrities On IG

#BBNaija: Tobi and Cee-C reunite, Cuddled And Kissed Last Night (Video)

#BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Toilet Romance

#BBNaija: Daddy Freeze Rooting For Miracle.., Noble Igwe asks why, He Replies

Nigerians React after Daddy Freeze calls Bishop Oyedepo ‘Bald Headed Fowl’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *