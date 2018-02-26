BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: KHLOE THANKS DENRELE FOR SUPPORT

Evicted Big brother Naija 3 housemate, Khloe has met with media personality, Denrele Edun who showed great support for her while she was in the Big Brother Naija house.



Denrele had earlier taken to his Instagram page to celebrate Khloe after she won the Head of House challenge while still in the house.

Khloe, who arrived Nigeria following her eviction from the ongoing TV reality show, shared a photo of her and Denrele on her Instagram page and wrote:

“The Biggest Brother. Thank you so much Denrele Omo Edun Ranjeev for always sticking out your neck for me your little sister every now and then!! .

“Your support big pass an entire community of Witches. We will stop wearing black when there are better colors! They don’t know what we are up to!!”.

