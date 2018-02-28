BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS MOYO LAWAL, REACTS TO TEDDY A AND BAMBAM MAKING LOVE IN THE TOILET

Sultry Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has reacted to the s*x episode between two Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates.Teddy A and Bambam, who were caught on camera having s*x in the toilet.



Their escapade was revealed at a time when Miracle said all housemates have had s*x, especially in the toilet, the reason for missing condoms.

However, the actress in her reaction, blasted Bambam, whom she said portrayed herself as a “goodgirl”.

In a tweet, Moyo wrote: “So I just observed that all dem “good” girls have s*x on tv while the bad girls “the ones that open body’ hold themselves…Yet …Never mind !!

“Made my observation via social media content …but yet they will say ……. Nevermind! ……. I think , it is time we learn that true decency starts from the inside even when no one is watching !!!”

