Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: TEDDY A AND BAMBAM MAKE LOVE IN THE TOILET

Big Brother Naija 3 is full of s*x stories and love making. Housemate, Bambam has been seen on Monday night having s*x with Teddy A in the bathroom.

Just yesterday, the internet was agog with controversies surrounding the pair over if they had s*x or not.

However, viewers have gotten a clear answer as the pair were caught having s*x in the toilet, thinking they were away from the cameras.

Recall that Miracle said all housemates have had s*x, especially in the toilet, and that was the reason for missing condoms.

Pictures and videos of the scene has thrown social media agog.

Teddy A has a baby mama outside the house and a son.

Leave a Comment


Tags

You may also like

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: NINA HAS OPENED UP, SHE TOLD HER BOYFRIEND SHE MAY CHEAT ON HIM IN THE HOUSE

Actress, Beverly Osu Looks Sexy In Lingerie From Her Latest Photo Shoot

“S*x Is Holy, the way to a man’s heart is how you respect and satisfy him in bed” – Actress Angel Christopher

Savage: Check out Jim Iyke’s replies to some followers who called him out on social media

#BBNaija: I Told My Boyfriend I May Cheat On Him In The House- Nina

BankyW clap back at fan who asked him a personal question

My Bum Bum Tears Everything I Put On- Actress Damilola Adegbite

BBNaija: Nigerians reacts to BamBam and Teddy A smashing in the toilet

#BBNaija: Ex-BBA contestant, Tayo Faniran, hails Teddy A for having S*x with Bam Bam last night

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *