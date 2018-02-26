Big Brother Naija Is Too Small For Me — Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian Crossdresser, Bobrisky, yesterday slammed Big Brother Naija House, Cee-C, and tagged her as cheap and dumb over her controversial behaviour in the house.

Bob said: ‘Hey guys, this girl is dumb, like she is the dumbest person I’ve seen in my entire life. She says she dressed well, with your synthetic hair? You dressed well.

With your eyelashes like labalaba, you dressed well? Excuse me, go and sit down. She’s even annoying, she said all the girls are jealous of her because she’s beautiful. She’s this, she dress well, with your black bra?

That bra is about #2500-3000 if I’m correct. Now I dislike this girl mehn.’”

Now, in a new rant, the crossdresser has declared that he’d be going for Big Brother Africa instead, as BBNaija is just “too small for shim”. He further disclosed that he doesn’t need N45million from Nigeria, but N110million from Africa.

Here’s what he wrote below;

“Guys let me know when Big Brother Africa is out. I wanna go disturb the house. I wanna compete with other African countries. Bob is too big for Big Brother Nigeria, I don’t need N45million from Nigeria, but Africa N110million, I’m ready to play the game.”

Source: Naijaloaded