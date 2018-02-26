Entertainment

‘Big Brother Naija is too small for me, I want to go for Big Brother Africa instead’ – Bobrisky

Fresh from dissing Cee-C of Big Brother Naija, Bobrisky has just declared that the show is too small for him but he would like to be a housemate in Big Brother Africa.

According to him, Big Brother Naija is too small for him, and he wants to contest with housemates from other countries. He further disclosed that he doesn’t need N45million from Nigeria, but N110million from Africa.

Here’s what he wrote below;

Guys let me know when Big Brother Africa is out. I wanna go disturb the house. I wanna compete with other African countries. Bob is too big for Big Brother Nigeria, I don’t need N45million from Nigeria, but Africa N110million, I’m ready to play the game.

source: Gistreel


You may also like

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Leaked nudes shock internet users .. (+18)

Olamide replies online troll who slammed his new label acts

#BBNaija: Male Housemates Have Nothing To Offer- Cee-C

Wizkid’s Third Babymama, Jada Pollock Shares New Pictures Of Their Son, Zion

Black Panther Earns Highest Grossing first Week in Marvel History

Actress Biodun Okeowo Curses Troll Who Accused Her Of Starving Her Mother

Ice Prince Visits Hospitalized Soldiers In Borno

#BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Dumbest Person I’ve Seen In My Entire Life”- Bobrisky

Wizkid’s First babymama, Sola Ogudu reveals how she copes with him having kids with other women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *