‘Big Brother Naija is too small for me, I want to go for Big Brother Africa instead’ – Bobrisky

Fresh from dissing Cee-C of Big Brother Naija, Bobrisky has just declared that the show is too small for him but he would like to be a housemate in Big Brother Africa.

According to him, Big Brother Naija is too small for him, and he wants to contest with housemates from other countries. He further disclosed that he doesn’t need N45million from Nigeria, but N110million from Africa.

Here’s what he wrote below;

Guys let me know when Big Brother Africa is out. I wanna go disturb the house. I wanna compete with other African countries. Bob is too big for Big Brother Nigeria, I don’t need N45million from Nigeria, but Africa N110million, I’m ready to play the game.

source: Gistreel