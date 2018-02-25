Entertainment, Gossip

Billionaire businessmen Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote party in India

Billionaire businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, yesterday took off some time to cool off at a party in India…

Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy was also at the party with them..

See some photos below;

Meanwhile, Cuppy has revealed that she once wished her father was not the famous business mogul.

Speaking to Showtime, the “Greenlight” crooner said she felt she won’t be accepted into the music industry as people will not be comfortable with her, thinking she has an advantage.

“Yes I once wished I wasn’t the daughter of my father, but that was back in the days, I’m now very comfortable in my own skin. When I
first entered the industry, I felt like a lot of artistes and industry people wouldn’t accept me because I’m Femi Otedola’s daughter. I felt they wouldn’t feel comfortable with me, thinking I have an unfair advantage to enter their space and dominate it all.”

According to her, with hard work, resilience and consistency, she no longer feel the same way.

She said, “But now, I feel like I’ve paid my dues over the last few years and I’ve built some great relationships in the industry and people are starting to really respect me because I’ve built a good reputation for myself. So now I’m happy to say who my dad is. I can’t
really change who my dad is and I’m embracing it and seeing it as a blessing now.”


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija 2018: “I had a one night stand s*x with Ifu Ennada, when she came to flirt with me” — Rapper CDQ confirms

Don Jazzy’s Career Is Dead Too If You Say Mine Is Dead – K-Solo Compares Himself With Don Jazzy

BBNaija Former Housemate Gifty Steps Out Without Panties (See Photo)

Rihanna Becomes The First-Ever Artist To Earn Eight Number Ones From One Album In The History Of Billboard

“I Wasn’t Really Treated Like A Celebrity In NYSC Camp” – Yoruba Actor, Owolabi Ajasa

#BBNaija2018: Nina Says Love Has Made Her Lose Focus On The 45M Grand Prize

See The Black Ferrari Worth Over N600 Million Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Reportedly Bought For Her (Photos)

R Kelly Has Been Evicted From His Atlanta Home For Unpaid Rent

WOW!!! See The Huge Amout Of Money Fuji Star, Saheed Osupa Earns Annually

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *