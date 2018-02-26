Bizarre Trend: See How Protesting Angolans Played Dead In New Social Media Trend Gone Viral (Photos)

A hashtag #acabademematar, which translates roughly as “kill me already” is currently trending on social media as young Angolans pose for pictures where they are seen playing dead.

The country’s popular blogger, Lunga Izata, who spoke on the reason behind the new trend, said the photos are in protest to a range of issues from bad roads, poor hospital conditions, the high cost of living, pollution, and unemployment to the lack of schools.

She wrote: “Yesterday, while longing for news that there may be a possibility of easing the country’s economic crisis, I was saddened to hear that children have not been to school for five years.”

See more of the photos from the trend below:

