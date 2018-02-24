Entertainment

Black Panther’s Mbaku Facing Controversy over White Girlfriend

Winston Duke, an actor in the film “Black Panther” who played M’Baka  has gotten some heat over his choice of mate.

Duke is currently in a serious relationship with a with an American-Asian woman called Meesh and he has been called out by some people who believe he sold out.

Until now, Duke had kept his love life out of the spotlight, but as the role of Mbaku brought him out to the world, so also were his personal relationships brought to light and not everyone was cool with the fact that he is dating a white lady.

A similar fate befell Michael B. Jordan who played ‘Killmonger’. It was discovered that he is in a relationship with a white lady named Ashlyn Castro and while there was support, there were also those unhappy with his choice of partner.

For both Duke and Jordan though, most of the reaction to their girlfriends was disappointment that they were ‘off the market’

Some on social media attempted to get the Black community to boycott the movie, but others were able to see the much bigger picture, and the attempted boycott flopped.

Below are pictures of Winston Duke and his rumoured girlfriend Meesh.

 

 

Source – Herald


You may also like

WOW: Ali Baba Plans To Give N30Million To 30 Nigerian Youths

Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To Public Event (Photos)

7 Nigerian celebrities and their cute kids (Photos)

VIDEO:Olamide, Wizkid, Phyno ,Flavour N’abania Just Hanging Out Together

Actress Moyo Lawal declares herself “Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women”

Davido’s Uncle,Ademola Adeleke dances to Olamide’s WO at Silverbird Awards (Videos)

Nigerian doctors have dealt us severe blows, celebrities cry out

Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor, others thrill fans at Adron Homes party

I was terrible at music, Jim Iyke admits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *