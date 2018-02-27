Entertainment

What blogger Sandra Rose wrote about Jada Pinkett Smith and Duane Martin is the most savage thing you will read today!

As you all know, Jada Pinkett Smith is happily married to Will Smith and actor Duane Martin recently separated from his wife, Tisha Campbell. Duane was spotted for the first time since the news of his divorce, leaving dinner with good friend Jada Pinkett Smith. But American blogger Sandra Rose’ version of what happened is hilarious!

 

Read the headline and post below…

 

What blogger Sandra Rose wrote about Jada Pinkett Smith and Duane Martin is the most savage thing you will read today! Lol

Duane met Jada and her beautiful mother for dinner at Mastro restaurant in Beverly Hills on Sunday. After dinner, Duane was the perfect gentleman. He paused to buy a bouquet of roses for Jada, who blushed and held her roses up for the paparazzi to snap photos. Duane and Jada’s estranged husband, Will Smith, are longtime friends.

Jada, 46, and Will are reportedly considering filing for divorce after 21 years of marriage, now that their youngest children, Jaden and Willow, are out of the house and on their own.

What do you think of Duane and Jada together?

What do we think of Duane and Jada? Will Smith and Jada are estranged? Jees, Sandra Rose!

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

Hushpuppi reveals what he currently misses a lot!

Kim Kardashian stuns on the cover of Vogue India as she opens up about what she hates/loves about her family

Adekunle Gold shares throwback photo with his late sister

Is Britney Spears really 36? See new photos of her

Chaos erupts as drunk father-in-law forces bride to kiss him in front of wedding guests

Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki split after being together for 20 years

Here is a close-up photo of Oprah Winfrey at the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ premiere, people are drooling about

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Bollywood star Sridevi didn’t die of heart attack, she “accidentally drowned in hotel bath”, postmortem reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *