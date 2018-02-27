Entertainment

Bollywood star Sridevi didn’t die of heart attack, she “accidentally drowned in hotel bath”, postmortem reveals

A postmortem has revealed that Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who reports earlier said died of a cardiac arrest, actually died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai on Saturday.

The beautiful 54-year-old actress was in Dubai where she was attending her nephew’s wedding when the accident happened. She was found unconscious in her bathtub in her suite at Dubai’s Emirates Towers hotel and rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

 

The Dubai government’s media office tweeted that the postmortem analysis of Sridevi revealed that she had died due to “drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness”.

 

Bollywood star Sridevi didn

 

Dubai’s Gulf News alleged that the glamorous Bollywood star, who acted in 300 films in five different Indian languages, was under the “influence of alcohol” and had fallen into the bathtub and drowned. But the Dubai authorities did not confirm this.

Meanwhile, thousands of Sridevi’s fans gathered outside her Mumbai house to pay their last respects before her funeral.

Bollywood star Sridevi didn

Sridevi began her acting career at the age of four in southern India and spent the next five decades playing mostly lead roles in films, a large number of which became box office hits. Her last and 300th movie ‘Mom’ was released in 2017. She married Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and they had two daughters.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

Hushpuppi reveals what he currently misses a lot!

Kim Kardashian stuns on the cover of Vogue India as she opens up about what she hates/loves about her family

Adekunle Gold shares throwback photo with his late sister

Is Britney Spears really 36? See new photos of her

Chaos erupts as drunk father-in-law forces bride to kiss him in front of wedding guests

Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki split after being together for 20 years

Here is a close-up photo of Oprah Winfrey at the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ premiere, people are drooling about

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

What blogger Sandra Rose wrote about Jada Pinkett Smith and Duane Martin is the most savage thing you will read today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *