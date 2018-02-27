Bollywood star Sridevi didn’t die of heart attack, she “accidentally drowned in hotel bath”, postmortem reveals

A postmortem has revealed that Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who reports earlier said died of a cardiac arrest, actually died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai on Saturday.

The beautiful 54-year-old actress was in Dubai where she was attending her nephew’s wedding when the accident happened. She was found unconscious in her bathtub in her suite at Dubai’s Emirates Towers hotel and rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Dubai government’s media office tweeted that the postmortem analysis of Sridevi revealed that she had died due to “drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness”.

Dubai’s Gulf News alleged that the glamorous Bollywood star, who acted in 300 films in five different Indian languages, was under the “influence of alcohol” and had fallen into the bathtub and drowned. But the Dubai authorities did not confirm this.

Meanwhile, thousands of Sridevi’s fans gathered outside her Mumbai house to pay their last respects before her funeral.

Sridevi began her acting career at the age of four in southern India and spent the next five decades playing mostly lead roles in films, a large number of which became box office hits. Her last and 300th movie ‘Mom’ was released in 2017. She married Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and they had two daughters.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog