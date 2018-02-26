Boxer Floyd Mayweather buys himself A Private Jet For His Birthday (Photos)



Floyd Mayweather did not disappoint during the kickoff to his birthday weekend telling everyone about his shiny new private jet. The boxing champion who really loves luxury and spends a lot of money on the most expensive things in life just acquired a very expensive jet for his personal use as he celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday.

He shared photos of the private jet on Instagram and wrote;

I got a new jet for my birthday #AirMayweather #TMT

Photo Credit: @tmtpilot

See Photos Of His New Jet Below: