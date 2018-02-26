Entertainment

British boxer, Scott Westgarth, 31, dies mysteriously after winning a heavyweight fight in London

It was a weekend of pain and grief in London, as British boxer, Scott Westgarth, died after falling ill after a heavyweight bout on Saturday.

Westgarth looked uncomfortable as he was interviewed at the ringside after his points victory over Dec Spelman in Doncaster and was taken to hospital, having deteriorated backstage.

 

The 31-year-old who had been chasing an English title fight died in Royal Hallamshire Hospital as confirmed by Stefy Bull, his promoter who wrote on social media today saying “God bless Scott Westgarth. To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words.”

 

Spelman also reacted to the news, saying “absolutely heartbroken and lost for words: all continue to pray for Scott’s family and the people close to him: rest easy my friend.”

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


