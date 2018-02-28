Buhari congratulates Nollywood filmmaker Tunde Kelani on his 70th birthday

President Buhari has expressed his hearty congratulations to an icon of Nigerian movie industry, Tunde Kelani, as the renowned producer turns 70. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President felicitated with all family members, friends, professional colleagues and the fans of the artiste.

The statement read:

“The President commends Kelani’s uncanny story telling skills and his ability to breathe life into scripts and translate literature to movies, thereby enhancing understanding of the rich cultural heritage of the country and consistently updating the narrative of a unified and progressive nation. As the ace producer turns a septuagenarian, President Buhari believes the rising profile of the Nigerian film industry around the world testifies to the hard work, creativity and passion of artistes like Kelani, who toiled earnestly to attract global viewership, recognitions and awards. The President affirms that Kelani, through sacrifice, discipline and diligence, has contributed immensely to national development, especially his mentoring of younger Nigerians in the film industry. President Buhari prays that God will bless Kelani with good health and strength to continue in his noble trade.”