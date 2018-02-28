News Feed

Buhari Re-Appoints Awolowo As NEPC Boss

Olusegun Awolowo

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the re-appointment of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council for another four-year term.

This was made public by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina in a statement on Wednesday.

Adesina said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has since written a letter to that effect to Awolowo who was first appointed to the position in 2013.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

“According to a letter signed by Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the appointment lasts for four years.

“Mr. Awolowo, a lawyer and scion of the Obafemi Awolowo family, was first appointed to the NEPC position in 2013.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Instagram Boils Hot As Daddy Freeze Publicly Insults Bishop Oyedepo Over New Allegation

2019: Donald Duke Speaks On Dropping Presidential Ambition

Over 1,000 Houses Burnt And 12 People Killed After Christians And Muslims Clashed In Kaduna State (Photos)

Senator Shehu Sani Reacts To Bloody Clash Between Christians And Muslims In Kaduna State

Popular Imo State Footballer Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave

Bianca Ojukwu Reveals The Serious Question She Once Asked Her Late Husband And How He Replied (Photos)

Notorious Scammers Arrested For Issuing Fake Customs Recruitment Letters In Calabar (Photo)

Buhari’s Return In 2019 Will End In Tragedy – Junaid Mohammed

Governor Umahi Reacts After Herdsmen Butchered A Farmer In Ebonyi State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *