Bukola Saraki collecting the award from Orji Uzor Kalu

The Nigerian Senate president, Bukola Saraki was rewarded by The Sun Newspaper with the “Outstanding Politician of the Year” award.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki is a politician who has been President of the Nigeria’s Senate since 2015. Previously he was Governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011.

He is presently 55 years old.

See more photos:

