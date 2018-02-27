Entertainment, Trending

Buzzing Today: BBNaija – Bambam and TeddyA had s*x in the toilet, Cee-C, Alex


The BBNaija show has to be one of the most talked about things in Nigeria at the moment. We have seen Tobi, who is ‘Head of House’ replace Cee-c for eviction. As the wahala in the BBNaija 2018 continues to double, here is a recap of what has gone down in the last 24hrs.

Nominations:

Tolex – Bamco and Gelah

Gelah – Mito and Lifu

Bamco – Ceelo and Lifu

Lifu- Mito and Bamco

Ceelo – Gelah and Lifu

Mito – Lifu and Bamco

Tena – Lifu and Gelah

What the fans are saying

Alex: Some fans want Big Brother to issue Alex a strike for discussing Nominations with Leo again. She told Leo what her partner Tobi told her that at some point they will put up Leo .

CeeC, who is up for eviction says she not bothered because she has people outside the house that won’t let me go home. Some fans are also hell bent on saving her because of Lolu. Some are of the opinion that although Cee-C has an attitude problem, she doesn’t pretend.

BamBam and Teddy A finally had s*x inside the toilet. What some fans had to say;


You may also like

Be Honest: What do you think of Tobi putting Cee-C Up for eviction?

Photo of the Day: Gov El rufai Parents Definitely Raised Him Well

The FIFA World Cup Trophy would be live in Lagos and Abuja!

Fans Trash Olamide’s Science Student – 13 Top Reactions

Popular Nollywood Actress, Fathia Balogun Is Pregnant? (See Photo)

“My bum bum tears everything I put on” – Actress, Damilola Adegbite

Veteran Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Graduates From RCCG School Of Disciples (Photos)

Indian Actress Sridevi Of Popular Movie “Nagina – Snake Girl” is Dead

Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo (Photos)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *