

The BBNaija show has to be one of the most talked about things in Nigeria at the moment. We have seen Tobi, who is ‘Head of House’ replace Cee-c for eviction. As the wahala in the BBNaija 2018 continues to double, here is a recap of what has gone down in the last 24hrs.

Nominations:

Tolex – Bamco and Gelah

Gelah – Mito and Lifu

Bamco – Ceelo and Lifu

Lifu- Mito and Bamco

Ceelo – Gelah and Lifu

Mito – Lifu and Bamco

Tena – Lifu and Gelah

What the fans are saying

Alex: Some fans want Big Brother to issue Alex a strike for discussing Nominations with Leo again. She told Leo what her partner Tobi told her that at some point they will put up Leo .

CeeC, who is up for eviction says she not bothered because she has people outside the house that won’t let me go home. Some fans are also hell bent on saving her because of Lolu. Some are of the opinion that although Cee-C has an attitude problem, she doesn’t pretend.

BamBam and Teddy A finally had s*x inside the toilet. What some fans had to say;

I would say I like what Teddy A did,girls like bam bam would form holy holy in the beginning,meanwhile every good girl loves a bad boy,just like her name BAM BAM dat tattooed Boi gave it to her from behind BAM BAM 😍 #BBNajia — TAYO™‎ (@Tayofaniran) February 27, 2018

Ladies ! Any man that takes you to the Toilet, bends you over and slots it in doesnt love you. He is just USING you. That's just what it is. Nuff said !!!! #BamTeddy #BBNaija #BBNajia — #BBNAIJA (@TWEETORACLE) February 27, 2018