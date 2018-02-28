Politics, Trending

Today’s Question: Do you agree with Buhari for rejecting Peace Corps Bill???

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld his assent on the Peace Corps of Nigeria establishment bill recently passed by the National assembly – saying the organisation is a duplication of existing security agencies.

The President says aside duplication of duties, the financial implication is enormous. Many Nigerians are on Buhari’s side on this one, as they say it is truly

Do you agree with Mr President???


