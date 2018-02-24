Buzzing Today: DapchiGirls – What You Should Know

A few days ago, a group of girls were taken from Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, in Yobe State. This brings us back to the painful tragedy that befell our nation in 2014. On April 14, 2014, the now famous town of Chibok located in Borno state thanks to the abduction of 276 female students of Government Secondary School Chibok by Boko Haram insurgents. History has now repeated itself in Dapchi, as 105 girls were kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, who attacked Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, on Monday. Here are some things to note;

Yobe state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam says he’s surprised that security men were unexpectedly withdrawn from the town a few hours before the attack. He said the attack is a major setback in the war against Boko Haram.

This happens on a week when President Buhari boasted that he had fulfilled his 2 biggest campaign promises of Security and Anti Corruption.

According to residents, Boko Haram spent 4hours in Dapchi before vanishing with the girls without a trace. Where were the men suppose to be protecting these people? Why the slow response?

While Nigeria is yet fully recover from pains caused by the Chibokgirls abduction, we are again flung into another episode of apprehension and mourning. Almost 4 years since the Chibokgirls abduction, yet only a few of the girls have been rescued. Then this!