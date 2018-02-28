Buzzing Today: Fish mysteriously swallows N52 Million naira

Trending

Fish mysteriously swallows N52 Million naira

Welcome to Nigeria, were animal from snakes to monkeys and recently fish, show up and swallow huge sums of money. Why we are yet to recover from the shock of a snake and monkey swallowing N36m and N70m respectively, a fish has just played a fast one on us. According to the Nation, a mysterious fish has just swallowed the sum of 52 million naira meant for the South East Entrepreneurship Development Center (SEEDC) contract job and renovation of Women Development Center in Abia state

Nation gathered that the contract was given to Phrenemos Intl Ltd and was to be supervised by the current Abia State SSG, Dr. Eme Okoro who is very close to governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Before now there has been news of the SSG mismanagement of financial transactions and requests for kickbacks from contractors, but this shocking revelation came as a rude shock after a mysterious fish was alleged to have swallowed the whole money meant for the job.


