Can Manchester United Turn Their Recent Bad Run Against Chelsea Around???

Although both Manchester united and Chelsea are not on a good form but the latter still boast of a better head to head record against the former in the last few years with Manchester United only winning one of their last 14 matches in all competitions against Chelsea (D5 L8), which was this fixture last season in the Premier League (2-0).

Manchester United have also lost more Premier League games (18) and conceded more Premier League goals (67) against Chelsea than they have against any other side in the competition and their focal point of attac ,Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in any of his six Premier League matches against the ‘big six’ this season, attempting just four shots on target in those games.

What do you think???