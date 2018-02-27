Entertainment

Checkout The Epic Reply Banky W Gives A Female Fan For Asking About His Wedding Ring

Not all  Nigerian celebrities allow fans to ridicule them online and sometimes some fans just have to be watchful of the words they say to them.

Popular RnB singer, song writer and music producer BankyW just replied a fan in his own funny but interesting way after she asked him a personal question.

Commenting on a post the singer shared via his Instagram page, the nosy fan felt the need to ask Banky where his wedding band was.

The Singer promptly responded by asking her; Where is your husband? Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of his reply.

Check out their exchange below;

 

Source: Naijaloaded


