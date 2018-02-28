Gossip, Lifestyle, Viral

Checkout The New System Of Spraying Money At Nigerian “Owambe” Parties


This is a viral video of an African woman publicly showcasing her wealth at a social gathering as she endlessly dished out cool cash from her bag. This young woman, on being intoxicated by a musician, kept spraying money as if she owns a bank.

She kept bringing out cash from her relatively small bag and it was as if she was never going to stop.


The small drama intoxicated attendees at the event as the woman became the cynosure of all eyes. The actual location where the incident happened is unknown, as well as the identity of the beautiful woman expensively dressed in an African attire.
Watch the video below:


Tags

You may also like

Nigerians Come For Daddy Freeze After He Calls Bishop Oyedepo ‘Bald Headed Fowl’

Photos Of Cars Driven By World’s Richest Billionaires

Comedy Skit Queen & Actress, Wofai Fada, Buys Infiniti FX SUV (Photos)

UK Based Man Shares Messages He Got From A Nigerian And An Argentinian Lady. (Photos)

Scammer Builds Hotel In Lagos After Duping Lady With Fake Dollar Trick (Photos )

“I will capture and kill the money swallowing snake and monkey” – Atiku Abubakar

Prostitutes beat up policewoman for trying to arrest them in Mushin

DJ Cuppy Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Her Manager Birthday In Dubai

Despite having two babymamas, Flavour shows off his “love” (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *