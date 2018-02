Kim & Kanye West‘s daughter, Chicago made her official Instagram debut a few hours ago looking like she was born Snapchat-ready.

In the Instagram post by mum Kim, Chi nuzzles cosily in her mother’s arm as they tried out a cute Snapchat filter.

Baby Chicago

We had seen the cutie in aunty Kylie’s maternity video a few weeks ago but this would be the first time an up close picture of her would be shared on the gram by her family.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

source: Instagram