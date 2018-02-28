Comedy Skit Queen & Actress, Wofai Fada, Buys Infiniti FX SUV (Photos)

Wofai Ewa, popularly known as Wofai Fada, is a 26-year-old Nigerian MC, TV presenter, actress and comedienne who became popular with her many funny skits on Instagram

In a new instagram post, she shares her grass to grace story narrating the many odd jobs she did to get to where she is today inclusing hawking fruits, selling okirika (second hand) clothes, ushering jobs and more.





See her post below…

Thank God, I don’t look like what I’ve been through ..just went through some of my old Facebook photos, the struggle got me all emotional, can’t believe I’m now a testimony.

Most of you ,that knew me in community secondary school ,ugep must have bought my ice cream before. They used to call I, and my sis @mimzewa “ice cream girls” she couldn’t take it. She ran to America.

I never really concentrated in class , cos I always want to rush to the park with my cooler of ice cream and pure water for passengers coming back from Enugu to the park.

From selling of buns, hawking of mango, water leave, oranges, to buying and selling of okrika from Balogun market, to uncial ,

Selling of drinks in different clubs ,catwalking for various designers ,without pay ,hosting weddings and all events, Ushering people in and out Different occasions. Running away from home to Lagos, becoming who i am today Is a miracle. Thanks to @Obazi_kubor for letting me squat with you, when I first came . I won’t lie. Lagos has been good to me.

God promised to take care of me,and he hasn’t failed me ! He hasn’t even started ……. He did the final gbosa! For me recently. I can’t say it yet. Cos it still looks like a dream to me.

I’ve never typed a message this long before, but something told me to do this today.

Cos it might inspire someone. NEVER EVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS !! God is seeing all your struggle .

Thanks to @makeupbyashabee for making me be part of your campaign .

Ps… I’m still available for all these services , call me if you need me. Above all, my business @just_afang will be open soon. And the hustle continues. Please help me clap for JESUS