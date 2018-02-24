Entertainment

I Am The Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women – Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal Replies ‘Body Shamers’

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal shared this bootilicious photo in response to someone who tried to body shame her.

According to the actress, ‘someone tried to bodyshame me. Me? Moyo Lawal?? Its like you want to be unfortunate’.

Then she continued to add, ‘Emi? Commissioner of Short and fat Women. Please don’t let anyone bodyshame you oooh, you are perfect the way you are, just please make sure you are healthy …..

If someone is perfect … Surgery has entered setting, so don’t allow anyone get to you. Please the only thing that pains my heart is that them bodyshamers be looking like a ???????? Did I forget class captain of #Teampepperdem. Me I won’t block you oooh, frustration will make you go and save money for surgery’.

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

3 Scoops from The Grand MTV Shuga Naija Lagos Screening Premiere

I am sweet in bed – Mr Ibu brags about his bedroom skills

Between Linda Ikeji’s brother and the comedian who wants to ‘marry’ her

Actress Omotola celebrates 40th birthday in gold Rolls Royce phantom (Photos)

Juliet Ibrahim Breaks Silence On Breakup Rumors With Iceberg Slim

#BBNaija: Celebrity publicist, Cornel Udofia denies S*xually assaulting Ifu Enada when she was 16

I am glad she is a bad d*ck sucker – Blac Chyna’s mum says, as she denies being the lady in the tape

#BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts to Tobi’s ‘yimu’ to Cee-C

#BBNaija: Watch as Alex gives Leo a hand job in bed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *