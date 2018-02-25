Confusion As INEC Issues Gov Bello Another Voters Card

Governor Yahaya Bello

There was confusion in the Okene local government area of Kogi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday over an alleged move by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to register as a voter in Kogi state.

The governor was said to have stormed the Okene local government headquarters of the commission to perfect his registration with an allegation that he wanted to register again to be able to vote in the state.

But the governor immediately debunked the allegation of engaging in fresh registration, saying he had gone to the INEC’s office to collect his permanent voters card.

The director general, media and publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the governor went to collect the card having transferred his voters card to Okene.

Responding to an inquiry on the Governor picking the Temporary Voters Card transferred to Okene, Fanwo said the Governor has picked the temporary transferred card at INEC office, Okene.

He said the Governor had been on the issue of the transfer for long and that he is excited it has finally been done by INEC.

He said, “Yes, his card has been transferred to his polling unit at Okene. He has been on this for long but thank God INEC has finally done it. The Governor is a law-abiding leader who will continue to follow due process”.

However, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has challenged INEC to explain its role in the registration saga involving the governor, asking the commission to explain the mystery surrounding the collection of PVC by Bello.

In a statement issued by Dickson Achadu, Director Research and Documentation, the party said the governor was culpable, having been registered twice, once in Abuja and another one in Kogi State Government House.

The party said INEC must come clear with what is happening and the circumstances surrounding the governor’s double registration, most especially that the governor had been dragged to Court, having allegedly registered twice as even alleged by INEC.

The Party said INEC must reassure the Kogi State citizens of its readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible poll in 2019, as the governor’s action is making it lose confidence.

The party said, “It is unimaginable that having confessed to not being able to transfer his PVC before 2015 and the governor’s second registration held in Kogi Government House, Lokoja, INEC can still participate in the drama that took place at INEC office, Okene Friday.“

