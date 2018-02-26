Confusion As Top APC Chieftain Is Kidnapped In Bayelsa State

APC Logo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa state, Comrade Robert Desmond who is also the Chief Executive Officer of a pro-All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign group known as the New Face has been kidnapped.

The sad incident took place in Twon-Brass, the headquarters of Brass Local Government Council area of Bayelsa State.

According to Leadership NG, Comrade Robert Desmond, who is a quiet chieftain of the APC and known as one of the staunch supporters of the State Leader of the Party, Chief Timipre Sylva and the APC member at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Israel Sunny- Igoli, was abducted after a social event in Nembe area of the State.

The abduction has however thrown the Nembe and Brass axis into confusion with claims and counter-claims on the possible reasons for his kidnap. While many members of the New Face claimed the abduction may be political and targeted at some APC members ahead of the 2019 National and State Houses of Assembly in the area. Others claimed the abduction was carried out by gunmen interested in abduction for ransom.

Some supporters however expressed the fear that the pro-APC campaigner may have been killed by his abductors. A claim,the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asimin Bitswat, dismissed.

Asimin Butswat, who confirmed the abduction of Comrade Robert Diamond,said the police are investigating the incident. The Caretaker Chairman of Brass Local Council, Hon. Victor Isaiah has however condemned the abduction of Comr. Robert Desmond, CEO New Face Of Brass.

The Brass Council Boss, Hon. Victor Isaiah is calling on security operatives to do everything possible to secure the release of Comr. Desmond unharmed. He is also calling on anyone with relevant information to report to the authorities to aid in the release of the victim.

