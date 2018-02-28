Corpse Of Ghanaian Singer, Ebony Reigns S3xually Assaulted By Mortuary Attendant

A video clip which captures a mortuary attendant, fondling corpses of Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns and her friend, Franky Kuri, has sparked public outrage.

In the video footage, The attendant who is believed to be the head of the Bechem Government Hospital Mortuary was seen holding the head of Kuri while staring at her concurrently.

“Unbelievable! Life is too short,” he said and left hold of the head. “I have taken footage of it.

If I see it on social media, I will hold you responsible because I won’t share it,” another person is heard as saying.

Moments after that, the same man was captured fondling Ebony’s br**sts and private part, until the one taking footage asked him to take off his hands just so he could film his preferred part.

As to why they would do what they’re doing is already disturbing, but that they even took videos of the episode makes things 100 times worse.

We can’t show the video (obviously) but honestly this is disgusting and those involved must really be punished.

Ebony’s father and her management have threatened to take legal actions against Bechem Government Hospital Mortuary.

Ebony and Kuri met their untimely death, on Thursday, February 8, in a fatal road accident.

Source: Naijaloaded