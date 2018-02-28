Daddy Freeze Agrees With Bishop Who Says Muslims Are Better Than Christians



A Nigerian Pastor, Bishop Sam Zuga of the House of Joy Ministry in Benue state, has been under massive criticism after he made a controversial statement on Facebook alleging that Muslims are better than Christians.

The Bishop said “ The moment you are a Muslim, you can be accepted and shown love where Muslims are, Christians will ask you from which church? If you don’t mention the name of his or her church, you are on your own. I have been accepted to offer free medical treatment exercise in many mosques and preached in many, many Muslims do attend my church programmes all over the world, some even come to our church headquarters in Gboko, Christians can’t do that to a Muslim. The moment you mention God, a Muslim will believe you and give you attention, he will go ahead and introduce you to other Muslims and whatever he says about you they will believe him.

When you mention God to a Christian, you become a suspect, they will call council of elders to interview you to know the type of God you are talking about, whether is a Catholic Church God, Anglican, Living Faith or Deeper life. Muslims have factions like Christians, but if you don’t go deep into them, you will not know, but Christians condemned each other publicly. You can’t hear about fake imams so rampant as you hear about fake pastors. When Muslims are fasting, the whole world will know, irrespective of the factions, it used to affect so many things, there is nothing in common among Christians all over the world, even in a small village”.

Because this statement didn’t go down well with a lot of Christians, the Bishop has had lots of people chime in his Facebook comment section to lambast him.

However controversial O.A.P Daddy Freeze thinks he made a lot of sense and says he agrees with him to an extent and for that reason he’ll discuss the topic in his teaching at noon.

Daddy Freeze wrote: ” I agree with him to an extent and will discuss this in my live teaching at noon on YouTube.com/daddyfreezeteaches.

Many genuine Muslims are even more Christlike than most Nigerian Christians especially the Pentecostal lot.

Although the Shi’a and Sunni Muslim factions are constantly against each other and there are a few bad imams as well, it’s nothing like the rot in the Pentecostal church! ~FRZ”