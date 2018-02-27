Gossip, News

Daddy Freeze blasts Redeemed pastor for asking members to comb their hair forward


Controversial on-air personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze has attacked a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, for asking members of the church during a cross over service to buy comb and comb their hair forward and not backward.

According to Freeze, the pastor told the members that by combing their hair forward, forwardness and not backwardness will be their portion.

He wrote: “Samson in the Bible had dreadlocks… how would he have combed his hair backward or forward?

“All these demented doctrines by delusional dingbats that don’t have a clue about Christianity…

“◄ Judges 16:13 ► If you weave the seven braids of my head into the fabric…”


  • Emma Daniel says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    What problem does Daddy Freeze has with RCCG? How come he takes on the church even on minor issues which should ordinarily be ignored? The man should take it easy before he incur the wrath of God.

