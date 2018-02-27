Entertainment

Daddy Freeze Reacts After Pastor Asked Members To Comb Their Hair Forward

Daddy Freeze has attacked a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, for asking members of the church during a cross over service to buy comb and comb their hair forward and not backward.

According to Freeze, someone had sent him a message on Instagram saying the pastor told the members that by combing their hair forward, forwardness and not backwardness will be their portion.

He wrote:

Mumu people!

“Samson in the Bible had dreadlocks… how would he have combed his hair backward or forward?

“All these demented doctrines by delusional dingbats that dont have a clue about Christianity…

“I feel sorry for anyone who becomes a disciple through this foolishness!

“Judges 16:13

“New International Version

“Delilah then said to Samson, “All this time you have been making a fool of me and lying to me. Tell me how you can be tied.” He replied, “If you weave the seven braids of my head into the fabric on the loom and tighten it with the pin, I’ll become as weak as any other man.” So while he was sleeping, Delilah took the seven braids of his head, wove them into the fabric”

A post shared by FRZ (@daddyfreeze) on

source: Instagram


