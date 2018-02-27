Entertainment, Gossip

Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, Phyno, Tiwa Savage & More: Photos Show How Celebs Will Look Like When They Grow Old

A list of photos of top Nigerian celebrities – Tiwa Savage, Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, Simi, Toke Makinwa and more – side by side with photos of them at age 70, have emerged online.

What your favorite celebs are likely to look like when they grow old

There are some software applications that can be used to change appearances. They are called automated age progression or reduction applications which can be used to determine how a person would look when they are older or younger.

This amazing application was used to change the images of Nigeria’s favourite celebrities to see what they would look like when they are older, and the results were quite shocking.

Below is how some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities might look like when they grow old. Photo credit: Kraks TV.


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: I’ll Get My Boyfriend Back Even If I Cheat On Him In The House- Nina

Daddy Freeze blasts Redeemed pastor for asking members to comb their hair forward

“Why I Opened My Fashion Outfit “Extreme Beauty Palace” In Egbeda”-Popular Yoruba Actress Bimbo Ogunnowo Speaks

Singer Davido Shows Off His New OBO Diamond Necklace Worth $100,000 – Photos

Lovely Photo Of Singer Bright Chimezie, His Wife And Children

Uche Maduagwu prays for Rita Dominic to get married soon

Why Adekunle Gold Dedicated His New Song ‘Ire’ To His Dead Sister

I Told Him My Darkest Secret ,But He Used It To Slut-Shame & Control Me – Lady Cries Out

“I Was Spiritually Attacked After Acting In FEMI ADEBAYO’s JELILI”-Popular Yoruba Actress, JEMILA, Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *