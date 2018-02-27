Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, Phyno, Tiwa Savage & More: Photos Show How Celebs Will Look Like When They Grow Old

A list of photos of top Nigerian celebrities – Tiwa Savage, Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, Simi, Toke Makinwa and more – side by side with photos of them at age 70, have emerged online.

What your favorite celebs are likely to look like when they grow old

There are some software applications that can be used to change appearances. They are called automated age progression or reduction applications which can be used to determine how a person would look when they are older or younger.

This amazing application was used to change the images of Nigeria’s favourite celebrities to see what they would look like when they are older, and the results were quite shocking.

Below is how some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities might look like when they grow old. Photo credit: Kraks TV.