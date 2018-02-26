Davido Set To Open Record Label For All The Artistes He Signed

Nigerian popstar, Davido just revealed that he will be launching record labels for all the artistes he signed under his record label, DMW.

According to him, he’d rather make bosses than become their boss.

The singer revealed this on his Twitter page, where he wrote;

Setting up record labels for all my artist ! I’d rather make bosses than be one! ❤

Davido’s producer, Fresh in a recent interview, revealed that the singer is one of the nicest person he has work with.

The producer added that the ‘FIA’ crooner has a large heart, he treats everyone equal regardless of your social status as he never looks down on anyone.

source: Twitter