Davido’s Manager, Asa Akia & DJ Cuppy Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola a.k.a DJ Cuppy, and her beau, Asa Asika, are definitely enjoying their time together in Dubai, UAE.

DJ Cuppy who is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, revealed that she and her boyfriend, Asa, who is the manager of popular singer, Davido, jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality time together

The billionaire’s daughter took to her her Instagram story to share a cute mirror selfie of both enjoying some quality time together as their sizzling romance continues to grow stronger.

DJ Cuppy was formerly dating ex-Super Eagles player, Victor Anichebe. They broke up last year.

See the hot couple’s photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria