Davido’s Uncle,Ademola Adeleke dances to Olamide’s WO at Silverbird Awards (Videos)

The dancing senator as he has come to be known put up a great performance at the Silverbird Man of the Year Award .
Nigerian music superstar, Davido‘s uncle Senator Adeleke showed off his amazing dancing skills at the Silverbird man of the Year award yesterday February 23rd.
Ademola Adeleke is a Nigerian professor and politician who is the Senator-Elect representing osun-west senatorial district in Nigeria.
Ademola is a father to Nigerian musician B-Red and uncle to singer Davido.
Watch a video below.