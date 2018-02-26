News Feed

Disturbing Photo Of A Crying Kid Tied To A Motorcycle Surfaces

 

The kid in question

This picture which reeks of blatant child abuse is making the rounds on social media with efforts being made to unravel the circumstances surrounding the animalistic treatment given to the crying child.

Rumours have it that the child loathes schooling thereby causing him being strong-armed to ensure his school attendance. The identity of the child as well as the actual location the incident took place is unknown.

