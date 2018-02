Dj Cuppy keeps topping her game in the entertainment industry as she set to have her own radio show called Cuppy Currency which would be starting in March.

Cuppy posted on her Instagram that she is going to start her new radio show on an online radio Touchhd Online from March 1st.

The online radio is new but we are happy for Cuppy and she keeps breaking her limit.

See the photo of her announcement.

source: Instagram