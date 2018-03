Don Jazzy is obviously not over the s*x romp between Big Brother housemates, Teddy A and Bam Bam. He shared a new video on Instagram, where he is seen having fun at the expense of the pair and it’s hilarious.

Watch the video below.

#WataBamBam. 🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿 A post shared by DON JAZZY 🇳🇬 (@donjazzy) on Feb 27, 2018 at 7:17am PST

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog