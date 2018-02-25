Don Jazzy’s Career Is Dead Too If You Say Mine Is Dead – K-Solo Compares Himself With Don Jazzy

Music producer, Solomon Oyeniyi, aka K-Solo few days ago had a confrontation with a follower on social media after he criticized Big Brother Naija’s Khloe for being disqualified from the house.

K-Solo was asked by the follower to resurrect his dead career instead of criticizing a more popular personality.

But in his reaction to that he mentioned that if Don Jazzy’s last hit was in years back, then his career could be considered dead too.

Now in a new interview with SUNDAY SCOOP, The producer said he could not ignore the attack on him because he was human too.

In his words;

“I usually ignore them but at times, I feel the need to reply some people. Even as a celebrity, I should have my own opinion on things. I am human and the person I talked about is someone I know very well. I feel bad that she was evicted and I came to Twitter to speak my mind. I was upset that someone attacked me for it,”

He believes he is not doing badly in his chosen field. The music producer added,

“I released a video in November last year, Wish Me Well. I don’t know what people mean by a dead career in Nigeria. I still help the new ones regularly.You cannot say Bola Tinubu has no political career again unless you are dumb. The only difference between Tinubu and Governor Ambode now is that one is a former governor while the other is current and active. But that doesn’t make Tinubu irrelevant. “Do you call Don Jazzy’s career dead too because the last time he produced a hit song, Godwin, was years ago. If something fresh comes up and people embrace it, it doesn’t mean that others don’t exist any longer. Cobhams Asuquo last had a major hit song seven years ago when he produced Asa’s album. But he did the GT Bank advert we all listen to and many people don’t know this. “I have been working; I do lots of adverts. When I was very popular, I didn’t have the money I’m making now. I laugh when people say rubbish about me because they don’t know my worth. The good thing is that I used my time well and things I did are still there for all to see.”

K-solo also said there was nothing to miss about his days in the limelight.

“As a matter of fact, I don’t want those days to come back again. I lost friends, family members and loved ones. People became my enemies because I didn’t have their time. I didn’t do that deliberately; I was just too busy because I had many artistes I was working with. But I am friends with many people now and I can have long discussions with people too,” he said.

Source: Naijaloaded