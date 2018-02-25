Don Jazzy’s Career Is Dead Too If You Say Mine Is Dead – K-Solo Compares Himself With Don Jazzy

Few days ago, music producer, Solomon Oyeniyi, aka K-Solo, had a confrontation with a follower on social media after he criticized Big Brother Naija’s Khloe for being disqualified from the house.

K-Solo was asked by the follower to resurrect his dead career instead of criticizing a more popular personality.

But in his reaction to that he mentioned that if Don Jazzy’s last hit was in years back, then his career could be considered dead too.

“Do you call Don Jazzy’s career dead too because the last time he produced a hit song, Godwin, was years ago. If something fresh comes up and people embrace it, it doesn’t mean that others don’t exist any longer. Cobhams Asuquo last had a major hit song seven years ago when he produced Asa’s album. But he did the GT Bank advert we all listen to and many people don’t know this.

“I have been working; I do lots of adverts. When I was very popular, I didn’t have the money I’m making now. I laugh when people say rubbish about me because they don’t know my worth. The good thing is that I used my time well and things I did are still there for all to see.”

K-solo also said there was nothing to miss about his days in the limelight.

“As a matter of fact, I don’t want those days to come back again. I lost friends, family members and loved ones. People became my enemies because I didn’t have their time. I didn’t do that deliberately; I was just too busy because I had many artistes I was working with. But I am friends with many people now and I can have long discussions with people too,” he said.

source: Gistreel