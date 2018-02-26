Entertainment

“You don’t have to go too far to know an Olamide song” – M.I On Why He Released ‘Fix Up Your Lives’

Nigerian hip-hop icon M.I Abaga who has just released his 15-track “Rendezvous” playlist to a wide acclaim made a stop at NET and had a chat with Vheektor Okpala.

Over the cause of the 40 mins chat, the rapper disclosed the reason why he released the controversial “Fix Up Your Lives” song.
“Olamide and Reminisce all have their unique sound. You don’t have to go too far to know an Olamide song, but if you listen to the rest of the music, it all sounds like someone else”, He explained.

"You don't have to go too far to know an Olamide song" – M.I Abaga on why he released 'Fix Up Your Lives'. . . Head over to youtube.com/thenet.ng to watch full video

