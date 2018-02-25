News Feed

Drama As Thief Is Beaten Mercilessly After Returning To A House He Robbed Few Days Ago In Rivers (Photos)


The suspected thief after he was caught

A suspected thief was nearly beaten to death after he was caught by residents during a failed robbery operation at a house in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital. 

It was gathered that the young man had allegedly robbed the compound with his gang members last week – only for him to return again some days later for a solo operation. 

But, things turned around as he was caught red-handed by vigilant residents. He was tied up and beaten mercilessly before being forced into the boot of a car where he was taken to a police station.

