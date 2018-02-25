Ebube Nwagbo Drops Enchanting Photos On Instagram As She Clocks 35

Nollywood top actress and film producer, Ebube Nwagbo clocked 35 yesterday – 24th of January, 2018; she really looks stunning.

Ebube Nwagbo who was rumoured to have dated a former Super Eagles international, Christopher Kanu has dropped glossy pictures to mark her birthday.

Ebube Nwagbo is from Anambra State but grew up in Warri. She is first of her parents six children. She studied Mass Communication at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria.

She is presently single and aged 35.

