Ekiti Governor Fayose Speaks On ‘Regretting’ All He Said About President Buhari

The Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has reacted to report quoting him as saying ”he regrets everything he said about President Muhammadu Buhari”.

This is coming at a time when Fayose shook hands with Buhari at the the Council of State meeting on Thursday.

Fayose described such report credited to him as untrue, adding that it is the handiwork of his detractors.

According to him, he stands by everything he said about the Buhari led administration.

Fayose in a tweet wrote, ”Disregard statement quoting me as saying that “I regretted everything that I said about President Buhari.”

”I did not make such statement. It is the handiwork of haters of the truth.

”I stand by everything that I have said concerning the President and his govt.”

 

-Naijaloaded


