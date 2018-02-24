El-Rufai Slams N2bn Defamation Suit Against Senator Shehu Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

The Senator representing Kaduna central in the Senate may be in serious trouble as the Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday filed a suit seeking N2billion damages over alleged defamation of character.

Mr El-Rufai, who personally filed the suit at the state High Court, is seeking compensation for the injury allegedly suffered as a result of ‘the malicious statements’ made by Mr Sani.

The governor said Mr Sani had through the mass media had humiliated him and defamed his integrity by calling him a drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Among other reliefs, Mr El-Rufai is seeking a declaration that the derogatory remarks made against him by Mr Sani were totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

Speaking to reporters at the court premises, counsel to Governor El-Rufai, AbdulHakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said each of the four actions attracts the sum of N500 million each.

He also dismisses insinuations that the governor by virtue of his position does not have the constitutional right to sue any citizen.

